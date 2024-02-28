Off the news: Honolulu Zoo visitors target of online scam

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two bits of news for Honolulu Zoo fans — one negative, one positive.

First, be aware that there’s an online scam circulating about a “deal” in honor of the zoo’s 40th anniversary (supposedly $6.95 for four tickets). This is bogus; the zoo only sells admission to the public at the front entrance.

Second, on a more upbeat, legit note: The Honolulu Zoo is currently in the running to be named America’s Best Zoo by USA Today. To vote by Monday morning, click on 808ne.ws/honoluluzoo.