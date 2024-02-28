Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Honolulu Zoo visitors target of online scam Today Updated 7:05 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Two bits of news for Honolulu Zoo fans — one negative, one positive. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Two bits of news for Honolulu Zoo fans — one negative, one positive. First, be aware that there’s an online scam circulating about a “deal” in honor of the zoo’s 40th anniversary (supposedly $6.95 for four tickets). This is bogus; the zoo only sells admission to the public at the front entrance. Second, on a more upbeat, legit note: The Honolulu Zoo is currently in the running to be named America’s Best Zoo by USA Today. To vote by Monday morning, click on 808ne.ws/honoluluzoo. Previous Story Column: Key on health for aging Japan visitors