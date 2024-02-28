Editorial: Build on Green’s housing initiative

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Build Beyond Barriers (BBB), a working group formed by Gov. Josh Green to streamline bureaucratic procedures, cut costs and speed creation of affordable housing here, is finished after only seven months. That’s not a complete surprise, but it does disappoint. A combination of suspicion and resistance with which it was greeted by some prominent activists, and apathy shown by government agency heads who were no-shows at its few sessions, proved fatal. Hopes were dashed among those who expected BBB to forge a tight working relationship between government reps, developers and public interest groups, to quickly get some affordable housing built.

Despite that, however, BBB has created some fruitful forward momentum in its short life.

What’s important now is that the state press ahead on affordable housing, by supporting public agencies involved with adequate staffing and funding, as well as applying creative new strategies — including win-win partnerships with private and nonprofit developers — to reach housing goals.

Plans to add tens of thousands of units under the auspices of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) have been attached to specific properties and funding sources as linchpins of the state’s efforts, and all must continue moving decisively forward with these.

Additional plans for properties that qualify as tax- and fee-favored, streamlined transit-oriented developments (TODs) along Oahu’s Skyline route are also developing firmer footing, as rail construction advances. The state is poised to oversee development of a New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District with “live work play” zoning and significant affordable housing. And Honolulu County has partnered with the state to further TOD development that includes affordable housing. Much potential remains untapped in this approach.

BBB was charged with executing fee waivers and bypassing certain administrative processes to speed affordable housing development, under the authority of Green’s Emergency Proclamation (EP) on Housing, first issued in July. The governor’s latest EP renewal dissolves BBB and officially passes the work on to the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC). While the HHFDC won’t have the same mission of seeking out development opportunities, it can and must improve the efficiency of granting fee waivers to qualified applicants.

The latest EP also requires that a minimum of 60% of a development’s units be affordable to households earning up to 140% of area median income — instead of a previous 50%-plus requirement — to qualify for affordable housing benefits.

Ultimately, BBB has drawn attention to bureaucratic hurdles to housing development, as well. “About 20” pieces of legislation codifying BBB initiatives have been introduced, the governor’s office stated. Among these: state House Bill 2091 and Senate Bill 2022, repealing school impact fees for affordable developments; HB2419/ SB3108, exempting DHHL projects from school impact fees; and HB2034/ SB2654, exempting DHHL homestead lots from general excise and use taxes. HB2090/ SB2948 promote the conversion of commercial office buildings to residences with eased regulations. And SB2588 funds four positions in the State Historic Preservation Division to unjam backlogs. Most of these initiatives deserve legislative support.

A major factor in BBB’s demise was the unanticipated devastation of Lahaina in the Aug. 8 fire disaster, which not only diverted the state’s attention to recovery needs, but also exposed deep channels of distrust and dissatisfaction. Critics rightly insisted that public input and continued vigorous protections for environmental and cultural resources be included; these must be incorporated in all steps going forward.

Green’s willingness to attempt coalescing a “team of rivals” in BBB with the common goal of adding to Hawaii’s housing stock is admirable, despite its wan end. Incorporating lessons learned, the governor must continue to act boldly — and responsibly — to meet the need for affordable housing in our island state.