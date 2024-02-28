comscore Agency disputes affordable housing loss projection | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Agency disputes affordable housing loss projection

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.

A risk assessment of potential Hawaii affordable- housing losses presented Tuesday at the Legislature is overblown, according to a state agency that helps finance such housing. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Scroll Up