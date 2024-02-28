comscore Kokua Line: Who do I call about car blocking fire hydrant? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Who do I call about car blocking fire hydrant?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:02 a.m.

Question: What are the parking rules regarding fire hydrants? If it is illegal, who can I contact to report this issue? Recently, this has become an ongoing issue on my street. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Scroll Up