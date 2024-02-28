Kokua Line: Who do I call about car blocking fire hydrant?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: What are the parking rules regarding fire hydrants? If it is illegal, who can I contact to report this issue? Recently, this has become an ongoing issue on my street.

Answer: It’s illegal to park within 10 feet of a fire hydrant, and no sign is required noting the restriction. Section 15-14.1(a) of the Revised Ordinances of Honolulu enumerates 28 instances when vehicular “stopping, standing or parking is prohibited in specified places—No signs required.” Within 10 feet of a fire hydrant is No. 4.

“The public can call 9-1-1 to report parking violations. Callers will be asked to provide the location, infraction observed, and vehicle description, including the license plate if possible,” Michelle Yu, a spokesperson for the Hono­lulu Police Department, said in an email.

Municipal law does make exceptions for vehicles stopped in prohibited places to avoid conflict with other traffic or because the driver has been told to do so by a police officer or traffic-control device, but that’s not what readers are complaining about. They’re complaining about motorists parking in cul-de-sacs (it’s illegal to park in the turnaround of a dead-end street), encroaching on driveways (no parking within 4 feet), crowding crosswalks (no parking within 20 feet) or obstructing sidewalks (no parking allowed), per the ROH.

Q: Is it OK to park right next to a fire station? It seems like they might need extra room to get the trucks in and out. I saw a car parking what seemed too close, so as I was walking by on Luna­lilo Home Road, I suggested they move up a bit; the driver told me to mind my own business.

A: No. The same muni­cipal statute cited in the previous question says it’s illegal to park within 20 feet of the driveway entrance to any fire station. Furthermore, on the side of a street opposite the entrance, the requirement is 75 feet, although a sign must be posted noting that restriction. See ROH 15-14.1(a)(12).

Q: My neighbor rakes leaves in his backyard, puts them in a metal container and sets them on fire. Is this allowed? We’re in a residential area with houses close together. I am worried about the fire risk. His backyard abuts mine.

A: No, it’s not legal. Backyard burning of garbage and yard waste has been prohibited on Oahu since the early 1970s, and the ban went statewide in 2012, according to the state Department of Health’s Clean Air Branch. There is a special permit available for agricultural burning, but that’s not what your neighbor is doing, based on your description. For more information, see 808ne.ws/openburn.

Q: Regarding the AT&T network outage last week, was customer data exposed?

A: No, according to AT&T, which says on its website that “we have not seen any evidence and have no reason to believe the Feb. 22 outage involved a third-party or that customer data was compromised during the event.” The company says its initial review indicates that the widespread network outage “was due to the application and execution of an incorrect process used while working to expand our network, not a cyber attack.”

Q: Is a homeowner (landlord) supposed to be responsible for maintaining their water meter?

A: No. “Your meter box is maintained by the BWS. Please do not go into the meter box. If you have any questions regarding your water meter, please call us at 808-748-5000,” the Honolulu Board of Water Supply says on its website.

Mahalo

Many thanks to the lady at Waikele Center who chased me down a whole row of stores to return the coin purse I had dropped without realizing it. I had my headphones on, so I did not hear her calling after me, and she was out of breath by the time she caught up with me. I felt so bad! — Reader

