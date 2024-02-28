comscore Maui fire payout applications open Friday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui fire payout applications open Friday

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.

Applications will be accepted Friday to consider a payout of $1.5 million to avoid what could be protracted litigation for families that lost a loved one in Maui’s Aug. 8 wildfires, which killed at least 101 people. Read more

