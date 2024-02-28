comscore On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.
  • Jovelle Lucas

    Jovelle Lucas

  • Sasha Burt

    Sasha Burt

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor Associates Sasha Burt and Jovelle Lucas as independent agents at the firm’s Kailua office. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. Green threatens new April ban on West Maui vacation rentals

Scroll Up