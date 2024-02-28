On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor Associates Sasha Burt and Jovelle Lucas as independent agents at the firm’s Kailua office. Burt was previously an administrative specialist for the U.S. Air Force, and Lucas previously served as president and marketing expert for the All Is Well Foundation.

