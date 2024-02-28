Hawaii News On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Jovelle LucasSasha Burt Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor Associates Sasha Burt and Jovelle Lucas as independent agents at the firm’s Kailua office. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor Associates Sasha Burt and Jovelle Lucas as independent agents at the firm’s Kailua office. Burt was previously an administrative specialist for the U.S. Air Force, and Lucas previously served as president and marketing expert for the All Is Well Foundation. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Gov. Green threatens new April ban on West Maui vacation rentals