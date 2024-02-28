Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa fills luxury niche in Kapiolani-Ala Moana area

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Above, the pool and sky deck.
A sign at the entrance of the building.
Highgate, a leading hotel management, investment and development company, will open the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa at 1390 Kapiolani Blvd. with a blessing today. General Manager Matt Grauso showed the kitchen of one of the guest rooms Tuesday at the hotel.
Lead Navigator Quintin Griffith at the hotel’s Discovery Center in the lobby Tuesday.
Above, Kelly Sanders, left, president of Highgate Hawaii, and Matt Grauso, general manager of Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa.
A blessing will take place today for the opening the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa at 1390 Kapiolani Blvd. The 39-story tower has 187 rooms and suites and 112 residences. A penthouse bedroom has an expansive view.