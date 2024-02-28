comscore Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa fills luxury niche in Kapiolani-Ala Moana area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa fills luxury niche in Kapiolani-Ala Moana area

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  Above, the pool and sky deck.

  A sign at the entrance of the building.

  Highgate, a leading hotel management, investment and development company, will open the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa at 1390 Kapiolani Blvd. with a blessing today. General Manager Matt Grauso showed the kitchen of one of the guest rooms Tuesday at the hotel.

    General Manager Matt Grauso showed the kitchen of one of the guest rooms Tuesday at the hotel.

  Lead Navigator Quintin Griffith at the hotel's Discovery Center in the lobby Tuesday.

    Lead Navigator Quintin Griffith at the hotel's Discovery Center in the lobby Tuesday.

  Kelly Sanders, left, president of Highgate Hawaii, and Matt Grauso, general manager of Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa.

    Kelly Sanders, president of Highgate Hawaii, and Matt Grauso, general manager of Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa.

  A blessing will take place today for the opening the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa at 1390 Kapiolani Blvd. The 39-story tower has 187 rooms and suites and 112 residences. A penthouse bedroom has an expansive view.

    The 39-story tower has 187 rooms and suites and 112 residences. A penthouse bedroom has an expansive view.

The Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa, across from Ala Moana Center, opens today after a $505 million from-the-ground-up investment that is expected to enliven the district and fill gaps in Oahu’s hotel market, which is mainly located in resorts. Read more

