comscore Dave Reardon: Baseball’s timelessness can help or hurt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Baseball’s timelessness can help or hurt

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

If you’re a baseball fan, you might know that W.P. Kinsella wrote “Shoeless Joe,” on which the Academy Award-nominated movie “Field of Dreams” was based. Read more

Previous Story
Kahuku’s Maia Esera displays championship mettle
Next Story
Television and radio – February 28, 2024

Scroll Up