’Swords pitcher picks up national honor

Chaminade junior Max Patterson on Tuesday was named the National College Baseball Writers Association Division II West Region Pitcher of the Week.

Patterson, a Kalani graduate, tossed a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks in a 12-0 seven-inning victory over Hawaii Pacific on Feb. 23. He allowed two first-inning hits, then retired 18 of the next 19 batters.

The Silverswords swept the top PacWest honors Tuesday, with Patterson being named Pitcher of the Week and outfielder/designated hitter Ryan Ruch selected the Player of the Week.

Ruch, a freshman from San Diego, batted 7-for-14 with two homers, six runs scored and six RBIs as the Silverswords took three of four games against HPU.

UH’s Turban qualifies for NCAA indoors

Hawaii higher jumper Lilian Turban earned a bid to the NCAA Indoor Championship, becoming only the third Rainbow Wahine athlete to qualify for the meet.

Turban, a junior from Tallinn, Estonia, retained her MPSF title with a height of 6 feet, 1.25 inches on Sunday.

The only other UH athletes to qualify for the indoor champioships are Amber Kaufman (high jump: 2009, 2010) and Annett Wichmann (pentathlon: 2007, 2008, 2009).

The indoor championships will be March 8-9 in Boston.