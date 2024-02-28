comscore ’Swords pitcher picks up national honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

’Swords pitcher picks up national honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.

Chaminade junior Max Patterson on Tuesday was named the National College Baseball Writers Association Division II West Region Pitcher of the Week. Read more

Kahuku's Maia Esera displays championship mettle
Television and radio – February 28, 2024

