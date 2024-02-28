Hawaii Grown notebook: Updates on college athletes from Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin), Brigham Young: Had five hits in four games over the weekend, including a triple and a home run, but the Cougars won only one of the games. Read more

BASEBALL

>> Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin), Brigham Young: Had five hits in four games over the weekend, including a triple and a home run, but the Cougars won only one of the games. The freshman has a 1.157 OPS with three home runs seven games into his collegiate career despite striking out in nine of his 27 at-bats.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Had two hits in an 11-4 win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi and then collected two more, including a home run, in a 6-5 victory over Maryland. The sophomore has gone deep six times in 73 at-bats in his career.

>> KaiKea Harrison (Punahou), Southern California: Hit the first home run of his college career in the fifth inning of a 10-4 win over Portland. He also was hit by a pitch and scored two runs in his first appearance of the season.

>> Jacob Hinderleider (‘Iolani), Clemson: Hit two home runs in an 8-6 win over Kennesaw State, adding a single and a walk. He was hitless in six at-bats in the other two games of the series.

>> Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), California: Took his first hitless game of the season to open a series with Connecticut and then came back with a vengeance. He had three hits with a home run, a stolen base and four RBIs in the second game and added two more hits with another home run and three RBIs on Sunday to help the Bears complete the sweep.

>> Koen Smith (Moanalua), Fordham: Earned the first save of his career in a 9-7 win over Army with a scoreless ninth inning. Two days later he entered the game in the seventh inning and stranded runners on second and third in a 9-1 loss to Stetson. He has pitched three scoreless innings in his freshman season, allowing two hits and a walk.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Erupted for 32 points and 10 rebounds in an 81-75 win over Whitman for the program’s third straight Northwest Conference championship. The Pirates were without leading scorer Jojo Anderson, but Holtz had a career day as the Pirates clinched a spot in the NCAA Division III tournament. Holtz has played in the tournament twice already and told the Spokesman-Review that he intends on returning next year.

>> Tolu Smith (Kahuku), Mississippi State: Scored 24 points with six rebounds in 25 minutes in an 83-71 win over rival Mississippi, then put up 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes of an 87-67 win over Louisiana State.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Paige Oh (‘Iolani), Puget Sound: Scored 10 points with three 3-pointers in a a 70-50 win over Willamette. She played 10 minutes two nights later as the Loggers won the Northwest Conference with a 61-57 victory over Pacific to earn a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.

>> Ledjan Pahukoa (Lahainaluna), Cal State Monterey Bay: Led the Otters with 10 points in a 69-44 loss to Cal Poly Pomona, her first time in double figures since November. She scored six points in a 74-67 loss to Cal State San Bernardino two nights later.

SOFTBALL

>> Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Had nine hits from the nine spot in the order over five games of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. She led the tournament in runs scored with 1o and had an on-base percentage of .700.

>> Lauren Almeida (Kamehameha-Maui), Fresno State: Collected seven hits in four games, including two in a win over Hawaii, in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The Bulldogs won all five of their games last week after starting the season 6-4. Almeida is hitting .356 through 15 games after hitting .417 last year with Utah Tech.

>> Allie Capello (‘Iolani), Pacific: Hit safely in all five of her games last week, including her first career home run in a 6-3 victory over Creighton. The dinger came in her 135th career at-bat and gave Pacific its second win of the season in its 13th contest.

>> Manaia Fonoti (Sacred Hearts), Coppin State: Collected four hits in three games, two of them doubles, and drove in three runs in a series against North Carolina A&T. She had only three hits going into the weekend and raised her batting average from .176 to .269.

>> Kenna Higa (Kamehameha), Howard: Had six hits in five games last week and the Bison won all of them to build a nine-game winning streak.

>> Taryn Irimata (Campbell), Nevada: Pitched into the sixth inning and allowed two baserunners and an earned run in a tough-luck 4-1 loss to Stony Brook. She had a perfect game until she hit a batter in the fifth and lowered her earned-run average to 7.00 after a rough start to the season.

>> LB Kahahawai-Kekona (Baldwin), Utah Tech: Has collected multiple hits in five games during a six-game hitting streak, with seven hits and seven runs scored in four games last week. The leadoff hitter has raised her on-base percentage to .429 and has stolen six of seven bases.

MEN’S SWIMMING

>> Zack West (Kalaheo), Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Won the 200 backstroke at the New England Men’s and Women’s Conference Championships, leading the Engineers to their 15th straight conference title. West had a time of 1:48.08 and finished second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 butterfly.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tatum Moku (Kamehameha), Washington State: Cleared 13 feet, 7 inches in the pole vault for the first time at the Ken Shannon Last Chance Invite, finishing in sixth place.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Kupono Browne (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Put down 12 kills with four aces in a 3-2 win over UCLA but was limited to eight kills and four service errors in a 3-2 loss to the Bruins the next night.

>> Riley Haine (Punahou), Southern California: Put down 11 kills on 22 swings in a 3-1 loss to Grand Canyon with five digs. He had more errors (5) than kills (3) in a 3-0 sweep by the Antelopes the next night. Jack Deuchar (Punahou) had a season-high 10 digs in the second match for the Trojans.

>> Kale Spencer (Kamehameha-Maui), Long Island: Had 12 kills in a 3-1 win over D’Youville with only one error for a season-high .440 attack percentage. He hit .316 in a 3-0 loss to Daemon the next night, collecting nine kills and six digs.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Jacsen Donohue (Baldwin), California Lutheran: Had five goals and six assists in four matches at the Tina Finali Tournament, all losses. The senior has scored in six straight matches.

>> Kawehi Kauahi (Punahou), Loyola Marymount: The freshman exploded for five goals on six shots and an assist and a steal in a 19-2 win over Ottawa Arizona in the Tina Finali Tournament. She had seven goals and five assists in the four matches to help the Lions go unbeaten.

>> Christina Hicks (Punahou), Stanford: Scored the game-winning goal with 3 minutes, 19 seconds remaining to lead the Cardinal past California for third place at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational. It was her only goal of the match. She scored a goal in each of the four matches, including a hat trick in a 9-6 loss to UCLA.

>> Andie Perreira (University), Concordia Irvine: Had a hat trick in an 8-6 win over Fresno Pacific in the home opener, adding two steals.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Ariston Bartley (Kamehameha), Lyon: Was named to the All Sportsmanship Team for the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The senior took fifth place at 184 pounds in the conference tournament.

>> Rysan Leong (Kalaheo), Menlo: Was named the NAIA Wrestler of the Week as he prepares for his final NAIA championship tournament.

>> Hale Robinson (Punahou), Davidson: The junior won both of his matches at 133 pounds to close the regular season, beating Griffen Gonzalez of Queens 3-1 and Brayan Adams of Presbyterian 2-1. The Wildcats won every match in both duals on senior day.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Sage Beltran (Moanalua), Missouri Valley: Was crowned the Heart of America Conference champion at 101 pounds, pinning both of her opponents in the first period to qualify for the NAIA Tournament.

>> Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (Baldwin), Providence: Won the 136-pound division of the Cascade Collegiate Conference, topping River Todd of Vanguard 12-10 on a takedown with 20 seconds left. She won her first two matches by pin in the first period.

>> Erin Hikiji (Mililani), Providence College: Was crowned Cascade Collegiate Conference champion at 101 pounds with two dominating performances. She won her first match 10-0 and took the final 12-1. Liana Ferreira (Baldwin) took third place in that weight class.

>> Nohea Moniz (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Finished second at the NCWWC regional championship to lock up a spot in the national championship. Moniz helped her school to the team title with pins in her first two matches but fell to Izabella Frezzo of New Jersey City in 52 seconds in the final.

>> Tristan Nitta (Mililani), Grand View: Finished second at 109 pounds in the Heart of America Conference Championships, qualifying for the NAIA Tournament. Nitta pinned her first two opponents but lost to William Penn’s Mia Palumbo by technical fall in the final.

>> Zoe Omura (‘Iolani), Midland: Took third place in the 101-pound class in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, fighting through the consolation rounds to beat her opponent by technical fall. She qualified for the NAIA Tournament with the performance.

>> Emily Paulino (Kalani), Midland: Finished second in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference at 123 pounds. She pinned her first two opponents in the first period and beat the third 11-8 before losing to top-ranked Cristelle Rodriguez of Doane 10-0. Paulino qualified for the NAIA Tournament.

>> Alana Vivas (Kamehameha), Menlo: Won the 123-pound division at the Cascade Collegiate Conference championship when teammate Haley Narahara (Kamehameha) was forced to take a medical forfeit. Vivas won her first match 11-2 and then pinned Alicia Frank (Lahainaluna) in the third period in the semifinals.