Scoreboard – February 28, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

GOLF

ILH: Varsity I/ II, 7 a.m. at Ewa Villages Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

OIA West: Nanakuli at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Punahou II at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.;

Le Jardin vs. Hawaii Baptist, 4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park; Maryknoll at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Davis vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific; women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

SOFTBALL

College: Spring Fling Tournament, Loyola Marymount vs. Portland State, 3:30 p.m.; Tennessee State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Punahou II vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park; Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Hanalani at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Le Jardin at Punahou,

5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA East

Tuesday

At Kaiser

Kaiser 17, Kaimuki 1, 4 inn. W—Brooklyn Uegawachi.

Leading hitters—Kais: Elyse Yoshioka

3 runs; Rylee Yamasaki 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Paisley Kuba 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Taylin Ifuku

2 runs; Sadie Tanabe 2-4, 3b, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Madeline Nelson 2b, 2 RBIs; Keira Uegawachi 2b, 2 runs.

OIA West

Tuesday

At Waianae

Mililani 20, Waianae 1, 4 inn. W—Makayla Pagampao.

Leading hitters—Mil: Kaui Garcia HR,

4 RBIs; Kolbi Kochi 3 runs; Ori Mailo 2-2, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Pagampao 2-4, HR, 5 RBIs; Rylie Madariaga 4-4, 2b, 3 runs; Taneia Simanu 2-2, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Emma Langsi 2 runs; Kamryn Aoki 2b.

OIA Division II

Tuesday

At Radford

Radford 13, Farrington 1, 5 inn. W—Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro.

Leading hitters—Rad: Olena Umetsu 2-4, 3 runs; Niueni Elisara 3-3, 3b, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Emily Anderson 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Audrey Hoffman 3-3; Sherri

Marshall 2-3, 2 runs.

WATER POLO

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha 15, Mid-Pacific 3. Goal scorers—KS: Kaileilani Harvey 6, Ava

Gurney 4, Leinaala Wong 3, Tea Brandon, Laikukamahina Wong. MPI: Hoapili Kukea-Shultz 2, Lexi Roberts.

Punahou 8, ‘Iolani 7. Goal scorers—Pun: Synnove Robinson 3, Ava Aguilera 2, Kailoa Kerber, Reese Stallsmith, Keilani Stewart. Iol: Alexi Sueoka 5, Kyra Lurito 2.

Girls Varsity II

Kamehameha 11, Mid-Pacific 3. Goal scorers—KS: Maya Meza 4, Elise Kamanu 2, Kaialea Tanner 2, Faith “Kealoha” Brandt, Lailaikuhona Kaopua, Brynn Shaner. MPI: Broolen Chong, Sara Wilcox, Carissa

Carroll.

Punahou 12, ‘Iolani 1. Goal scorers—Pun: Izzy Lee 4, Fiona Ress 2, Alexa Leara 2, Taylor DeSa, Lauren Teruya, Dominique Garcia, Lauren Tay. Iol: Callie Nishikawa.