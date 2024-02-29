Column: Reap the benefits of preserving existing zoning regulations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Are we losing sight of the importance of long-range land use planning? Recent disaster events and the need to address the housing cost issue may be driving hasty reactions with respect to long-range land use planning for the state. There is clearly a current danger that decision makers, in their haste to provide solutions, could “throw the baby out with the bath water.” Consider, for example, Senate Bill 3202 that would allow four houses on every existing lot and 30-by-40-foot new housing lots.

The economic, physical and psychosocial aspects of land use is a complex issue. Consequences need to be carefully considered as we move forward in order to avoid the unintended.

Hawaii, in the past, has been diligent in its efforts to preserve its unique character and environment, difficult as that has been because of development pressures. Our state-level land use law has been effective and recognized nationwide. Specific land use planning and zoning powers and responsibilities have been granted to the counties where people can be closer to and more easily participate in the decisions affecting them.

City planning often involves community input and engagement giving residents a voice in the decisions that affect their neighborhoods. This voice encourages a sense of ownership, inclusivity and social cohesion which has given rise to neighborhood boards, and organizations such as HI Good Neighbor and Hawaii’s Thousand Friends. New measures that drastically modify our system could raise significant economic and social havoc especially if attempting to retrofit existing communities.

Bypassing the benefits of land-use regulations, and the quality of life they represent, could be a huge step backward. A visit to ChatGPT helped provide a summary of why land use planning and zoning are beneficial for communities. Planning and zoning help create a systematic approach to urban development by designating specific areas for residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial, preservation and recreational use. Cities can grow in an organized, coherent manner minimizing incompatibilities and urban sprawl. It allows for the strategic placement of infrastructure like roads, public transportation, water supply and sewage systems; thus ensuring that cities effectively and efficiently accommodate population growth and meet the needs of residents, businesses and visitors.

Zoning regulations can protect natural resources and environmentally sensitive areas by restricting certain types of development in designated zones. With diligence, agricultural land, free from clusters of housing, can be protected to help provide food resilience needed for present and future generations. Planning considers factors that affect public safety and health such as air quality, noise pollution and access to health care facilities. Zoning laws can also establish safety standards for buildings reducing overcrowding and risk of accidents and disasters.

Well-planned cities, connected to transportation networks, offer improved living conditions for their residents. Access to schools, parks, green spaces and recreational facilities contributes to a higher quality of life. City planning can protect and preserve historic buildings and neighborhoods maintaining the city’s cultural identity and sense of history. Importantly, cities can mitigate the impact of natural disasters by avoiding construction in high risk areas and implementing measures to enhance resilience.

If we move into uncharted territory, we must not lose sight of these benefits; we certainly want to keep the baby, and maybe even recycle the bath water.

Chuck Prentiss, Ph.D., of Kailua, is an urban planner and former executive secretary of the Honolulu Planning Commission.