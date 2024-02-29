Editorial | Letters Letter: Cannabis prohibition policies are a drag Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! David Shapiro’s Sunday column (“No time for pakalolo high on busy legislative agenda,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Feb. 25) misses by a mile the point of cannabis legalization, as well as its benefits. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. David Shapiro’s Sunday column (“No time for pakalolo high on busy legislative agenda,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Feb. 25) misses by a mile the point of cannabis legalization, as well as its benefits. The headline for legalization should be: “Prohibition is a decades-old failed policy.” Legalization is about ending that prohibition and the untold harms it caused to families and communities alike. “Kinks” in the medical cannabis program are largely due to heavy-handed regulation by a Legislature stuck in the “prohibition” mindset, rather than one of harm reduction. No, the black market won’t spontaneously disappear with legalization, nor will there be a mountainous windfall in tax revenue. But modest mid-eight-figure revenues shouldn’t be scoffed at. Particularly at a time when the state is desperate for revenue and when those dollars could directly benefit those most harmed by failed prohibition policies that have packed our jails and prisons. Josh Frost Kaimuki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: Home stretch for Honolulu climate plan