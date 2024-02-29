comscore Letter: Cannabis prohibition policies are a drag | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Cannabis prohibition policies are a drag

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

David Shapiro’s Sunday column (“No time for pakalolo high on busy legislative agenda,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Feb. 25) misses by a mile the point of cannabis legalization, as well as its benefits. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Home stretch for Honolulu climate plan

Scroll Up