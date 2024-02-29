Letter: Thanks for the Waikiki hula show memories

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So happy to see that hula is back in Kapiolani Park with the Kilohana Hula Show. Hula is such a beautiful and graceful mode of storytelling. Read more

We first visited Hawaii in 1971, and in subsequent trips between 1991 and 2002, soaked up everything we could about the islands’ language, music and people. But hula stands out above it all. It is so important that everyone is exposed to that part of Hawaiian culture.

People talk about “Southern hospitality,” but really that’s reserved for occasional visitors. They rarely talk about Hawaii residents, who are the most friendly and warm people in the world — almost like long-lost relatives.

Reintroducing hula in Waikiki is an important step in its long-term preservation. If I was younger and in better health, you better believe I would be dancing myself. Mahalo.

Mary Chapman

Denton, Texas

