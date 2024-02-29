Off the news: An extra day to celebrate olelo Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was Feb. 20, well into what’s designated as Mahina Olelo Hawaii (Hawaiian Language Month), when Hawaii’s congressional delegation introduced a resolution celebrating the observance. Read more

It was Feb. 20, well into what’s designated as Mahina Olelo Hawaii (Hawaiian Language Month), when Hawaii’s congressional delegation introduced a resolution celebrating the observance.

This is worth celebrating, of course. The Hawaiian language had been nearly extinguished when it was revived, largely through school immersion programs, over the past few decades. Now it has presence in traditional venues as well as in new media.

This being a leap year, we get an extra day today to mark the occasion.