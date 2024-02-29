Editorial | Off the News Off the news: An extra day to celebrate olelo Hawaii Today Updated 7:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It was Feb. 20, well into what’s designated as Mahina Olelo Hawaii (Hawaiian Language Month), when Hawaii’s congressional delegation introduced a resolution celebrating the observance. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It was Feb. 20, well into what’s designated as Mahina Olelo Hawaii (Hawaiian Language Month), when Hawaii’s congressional delegation introduced a resolution celebrating the observance. This is worth celebrating, of course. The Hawaiian language had been nearly extinguished when it was revived, largely through school immersion programs, over the past few decades. Now it has presence in traditional venues as well as in new media. This being a leap year, we get an extra day today to mark the occasion. Previous Story Off the news: Home stretch for Honolulu climate plan