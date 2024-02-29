comscore Off the news: An extra day to celebrate olelo Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: An extra day to celebrate olelo Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 7:10 p.m.

It was Feb. 20, well into what’s designated as Mahina Olelo Hawaii (Hawaiian Language Month), when Hawaii’s congressional delegation introduced a resolution celebrating the observance. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Home stretch for Honolulu climate plan

Scroll Up