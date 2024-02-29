comscore Off the news: DOH backs planned homeless triage center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: DOH backs planned homeless triage center

  • Today
  • Updated 7:11 p.m.

In keeping with a nationwide movement to serve homeless people with mental health and addiction issues with dedicated shelter and services programs, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has weighed in with support for House Bill 2309, authorizing a new homeless triage center within the DOH Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division. Read more

