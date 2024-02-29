Editorial | Off the News Off the news: DOH backs planned homeless triage center Today Updated 7:11 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In keeping with a nationwide movement to serve homeless people with mental health and addiction issues with dedicated shelter and services programs, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has weighed in with support for House Bill 2309, authorizing a new homeless triage center within the DOH Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In keeping with a nationwide movement to serve homeless people with mental health and addiction issues with dedicated shelter and services programs, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has weighed in with support for House Bill 2309, authorizing a new homeless triage center within the DOH Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division. It’s sorely needed: among nearly 3,000 homeless people surveyed by Partners in Care in 2023, 31% reported substance use problems and 39% reported mental illness. A new triage center would add to the beds offered by the Institute for Human Services’ ’Imi Ola Piha Homeless Triage Center, which opened in June. Previous Story Off the news: Home stretch for Honolulu climate plan