Chronically polluted beaches in Hawaii continue trend, Surfrider report finds

Caution signs at Kahaluu warn of cesspool pollution.
Lauren Blickley, Hawaii regional manager of the Surfrider Foundation, took samples Jan. 10 during a state-issued brown water advisory at Ukumehame Beach Park on Maui.
A new report from the Surfrider Foundation found that many of the same beaches sampled on Kauai, Maui, and Oahu exceeded acceptable health standards for the presence of enterococcus, an indicator of fecal bacteria. Oahu’s Kuliouou Stream consistently exceeded the acceptable health standard levels. Chris Parrinello fished at Kuliouou Stream on Wednesday for leisure. “We’d never eat anything that came out of here,” said Parrinello.