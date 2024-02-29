comscore Council adopts ‘monster homes’ measure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council adopts ‘monster homes’ measure

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2023 The city revoked the building permit for a project at 3615 Sierra Drive above Kaimuki that included three two-story houses, with 17-1/2 bathrooms, on a single 19,000-square-foot lot.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2023

    The city revoked the building permit for a project at 3615 Sierra Drive above Kaimuki that included three two-story houses, with 17-1/2 bathrooms, on a single 19,000-square-foot lot.

Cracking down on those who build so-called monster homes on Oahu is the purpose of a new city measure the Honolulu City Council unanimously adopted Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Moanalua Middle educator Kim named Milken Teacher of Promise

Scroll Up