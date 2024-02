Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Moanalua Middle School social studies teacher Kimberly Kim received the 2024 state Teacher of Promise award from the Milken Educators of Hawai‘i organization in a surprise ceremony Wednesday. Read more

Moanalua Middle School social studies teacher Kimberly Kim received the 2024 state Teacher of Promise award from the Milken Educators of Hawai‘i organization in a surprise ceremony Wednesday.

The Teacher of Promise award is granted annually to a classroom teacher for demonstrating outstanding commitment and potential during their first three years with the state Department of Education.

Kim received a $2,000 cash prize for professional development, sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, and a commemorative certificate from the state Legislature. State lawmakers and education officials gathered for the ceremony during a faculty meeting at the school.

“It takes a special person — a committed educator, one who has passion for the job, that loves students, that embraces the collegiality of Moanalua Middle — that makes Kimberly Kim truly special and so deserving of this very exceptional award,” state Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “On behalf of the department, thank you very much for the job that you do each and every day to make learning such an exceptional experience for all of our keiki.”

Kim was praised for making her seventh grade classroom “a dynamic learning environment where she employs holistic questions, discussion techniques and purposeful activities to enhance student engagement,” a DOE news release said.

Among Kim’s accomplishments, the release said, are helping to push the school’s social studies department toward more inquiry-based learning; working to have students of all types learn at the same pace; tutoring outside of school hours; and deploying new teaching methods “to help students to feel successful and valued.”

“Mrs. Kim has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation in her teaching, embodying the core values and criteria outlined by the Milken Teacher of Promise program,” Moanalua Middle Principal Komarey Moss said in the release. “Her commitment to student learning experiences, instructional strategies, professional development, curriculum development, substantive innovation, promotion of supportive and collaborative relationships, and overall growth truly set her apart.”

Kim said she was surprised by the recognition and credited leaders and colleagues at her school. “Everything about this award has everything to do with the school … our kids are the future and that’s why we’re here — for the kids,” she said.

The Milken Educators of Hawai‘i is a select group of local educators who have been recognized by the national Milken Family Foundation. The Teacher of Promise award was established in 2006 and alternates each year between elementary and secondary teachers, with the state winner selected from a group of DOE complex-area honorees.