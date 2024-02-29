On the Move: Roy Foliente and Travis Ma

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Adventist Health Castle has hired Dr. Roy Foliente as gastroenterologist for its provider team. Foliente has more than 20 years of experience in medicine and is a board-certified gastroenterologist proficient in all standard GI procedures.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach has named Travis Ma sales manager, returning to the resort after previously serving as associate market manager for Expedia Group. Ma first joined the resort in 2019 as part of its reservations team and was later promoted to rooms controller.

