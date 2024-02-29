Hawaii News On the Move: Roy Foliente and Travis Ma Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Roy FolienteTravis Ma Adventist Health Castle has hired Dr. Roy Foliente as gastroenterologist for its provider team. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Adventist Health Castle has hired Dr. Roy Foliente as gastroenterologist for its provider team. Foliente has more than 20 years of experience in medicine and is a board-certified gastroenterologist proficient in all standard GI procedures. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach has named Travis Ma sales manager, returning to the resort after previously serving as associate market manager for Expedia Group. Ma first joined the resort in 2019 as part of its reservations team and was later promoted to rooms controller. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Gov. Green threatens new April ban on West Maui vacation rentals Next Story Moanalua Middle educator Kim named Milken Teacher of Promise