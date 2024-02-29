comscore Aggies hope for big crowd at final season game against Rainbows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Aggies hope for big crowd at final season game against Rainbows

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

UC Davis basketball coach Jim Les understands the Aggies’ fan base. Read more

Previous Story
’Bows’ Big Island boys excited for trip to play before home fans
Next Story
Television and radio – February 29, 2024

Scroll Up