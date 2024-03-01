comscore Jury convicts first rioter to enter Capitol during Jan. 6 attack | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jury convicts first rioter to enter Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

  • By Michael Kunzelman / Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 2:15 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Michael Sparks, left, and Kevin Seefried, second from left, as they and other insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Sparks, the first rioter to enter the Capitol building that day, was convicted today of charges that he interfered with police and obstructed Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

Michael Sparks, 46, of Kentucky, jumped through a shattered window moments after another rioter smashed it with a stolen riot shield. Read more

