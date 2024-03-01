Letter: Belaboring a ‘teachable moment’ is dangerous

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I read Peter Boylan’s article (“FBI treats offensive high school video as a teachable moment,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 26) with concern.

As a former trustee at Mid-Pacific Institute, I truly recognize the seriousness of the students’ poor judgment in what they did — actions for which they have been appropri- ately disciplined. They are children, however, and are now being punished again, and will continue to be punished every time the FBI holds this incident up as a “teachable moment.”

The impact of anonymous attacks on social media and in person will be traumatic for these children. This must be considered by the school and the FBI.

My heart goes out to the students and their parents. Surely they are hurt and suffering. I worry that continued punishment and public exposure for one momentary lapse in judgment might result in depression and self-destructive behavior in these very young and impressionable children.

Walter Ozawa

Makiki

