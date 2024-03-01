Letter: Proposed leashed dog bill needs clarification

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Proposed state law Senate Bill 2565 would prohibit existing county park restrictions on leashed dogs. To be successful, it requires two additions.

First, since a dog not controlled by a leash is a potential danger to people and other dogs in the park, an enforcement penalty for unleashed dogs is needed.

Second, since the state’s law would override existing county requirements, state-funded signs should be installed at all sidewalk and street entrances to the affected parks. The signs would state that dogs are allowed in the park when on a leash and outline penalties for having a dog in the park without a leash.

These additions are reasonable, fair and required in the best interest of all Hawaii park users.

Bradley Frye

Waianae

