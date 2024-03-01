comscore Letter: Proposed leashed dog bill needs clarification | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Proposed leashed dog bill needs clarification

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Proposed state law Senate Bill 2565 would prohibit existing county park restrictions on leashed dogs. To be successful, it requires two additions. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Punish students who used hate speech online

Scroll Up