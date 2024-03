Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In regard to the Feb. 5 letter, “Please help longtime homeless man on Ward,” I live on Ward Avenue and know for a fact that the referenced homeless man has been on that sidewalk since at least 2019. Read more

In regard to the Feb. 5 letter, “Please help longtime homeless man on Ward,” I live on Ward Avenue and know for a fact that the referenced homeless man has been on that sidewalk since at least 2019. It was obvious that he was immobile, but he constantly had food and water next him. A few days after the letter was published, the man was gone and I thought that officials had done their work. Then, the man reappeared near Ward Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard, again in the same immobile position.

Homeless people are in the care of the state but it doesn’t appear that anything productive is being done to solve the issue.

My family and other residents are paying taxes, and it is mind-boggling that nothing can be done. We are not a Third-World country, yet we have people dying on our streets.

Yoana Stoyanov

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter