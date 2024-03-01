Editorial | Letters Letter: Use DNA to confirm life, protect unborn fetuses Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The issue of abortion is a contentious one in our society. Abortion applies only to what is done to a fetus, not the mother. The destruction of the fetus is of paramount importance. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The issue of abortion is a contentious one in our society. Abortion applies only to what is done to a fetus, not the mother. The destruction of the fetus is of paramount importance. Science acknowledges that the fetus continues to develop in the womb. However, our courts and a majority of people will not acknowledge that the fetus is human. I have a solution to determine this fact: Have an aborted fetus taken to a DNA lab to confirm that it is human. DNA evidence is admissible in court. If it can be used to save the life of an innocent person in prison, why can’t it be used to save an innocent child in the womb? Ken Chang Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Punish students who used hate speech online