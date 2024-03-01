Letter: Use DNA to confirm life, protect unborn fetuses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The issue of abortion is a contentious one in our society. Abortion applies only to what is done to a fetus, not the mother. The destruction of the fetus is of paramount importance.

Science acknowledges that the fetus continues to develop in the womb. However, our courts and a majority of people will not acknowledge that the fetus is human.

I have a solution to determine this fact: Have an aborted fetus taken to a DNA lab to confirm that it is human. DNA evidence is admissible in court. If it can be used to save the life of an innocent person in prison, why can’t it be used to save an innocent child in the womb?

Ken Chang

Kaneohe

