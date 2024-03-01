comscore Off the news: Location found for Lahaina debris burial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Location found for Lahaina debris burial

  • Today
  • Updated 8:17 p.m.

After studying eight potential sites and mulling over results of a survey that garnered 2,757 responses, Maui County officials have chosen the Central Maui Landfill as the final burial site for wildfire ash and debris from Lahaina’s Aug. 8 fire disaster. Read more

