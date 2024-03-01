Off the news: Location found for Lahaina debris burial

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After studying eight potential sites and mulling over results of a survey that garnered 2,757 responses, Maui County officials have chosen the Central Maui Landfill as the final burial site for wildfire ash and debris from Lahaina’s Aug. 8 fire disaster.

As it’s removed, the detritus is being temporarily held at a former cinder quarry, 5 miles from Lahaina. West Maui residents opposed that site as a final burial location because of fears that toxic substances from the debris could contaminate nearby waters.

The Central Maui landfill, 26 miles from Lahaina, will have to be expanded: The debris will be roughly enough to cover five football fields, five stories high.