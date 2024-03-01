Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Location found for Lahaina debris burial Today Updated 8:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! After studying eight potential sites and mulling over results of a survey that garnered 2,757 responses, Maui County officials have chosen the Central Maui Landfill as the final burial site for wildfire ash and debris from Lahaina’s Aug. 8 fire disaster. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. After studying eight potential sites and mulling over results of a survey that garnered 2,757 responses, Maui County officials have chosen the Central Maui Landfill as the final burial site for wildfire ash and debris from Lahaina’s Aug. 8 fire disaster. As it’s removed, the detritus is being temporarily held at a former cinder quarry, 5 miles from Lahaina. West Maui residents opposed that site as a final burial location because of fears that toxic substances from the debris could contaminate nearby waters. The Central Maui landfill, 26 miles from Lahaina, will have to be expanded: The debris will be roughly enough to cover five football fields, five stories high. Previous Story Off the news: An extra day to celebrate olelo Hawaii