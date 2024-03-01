Off the news: Wrangling ‘monster home’ developers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s good to see more regulatory teeth coming to chomp down on illegal, obnoxious “monster homes” around Oahu.

The City Council has approved Bill 44, which the mayor should sign, to increase penalties on property owners and developers who flout land-use laws. Particularly targeted are those who have a track record of doing this and have made previous false claims. Penalties include a two-year moratorium on applying for a new building permit, higher plan-review fees and additional inspections to ensure construction compliance.