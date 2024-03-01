Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Wrangling ‘monster home’ developers Today Updated 8:15 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s good to see more regulatory teeth coming to chomp down on illegal, obnoxious “monster homes” around Oahu. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s good to see more regulatory teeth coming to chomp down on illegal, obnoxious “monster homes” around Oahu. The City Council has approved Bill 44, which the mayor should sign, to increase penalties on property owners and developers who flout land-use laws. Particularly targeted are those who have a track record of doing this and have made previous false claims. Penalties include a two-year moratorium on applying for a new building permit, higher plan-review fees and additional inspections to ensure construction compliance. Previous Story Off the news: An extra day to celebrate olelo Hawaii