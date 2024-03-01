comscore Grip on Hawaii wildfire recovery costs still elusive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Grip on Hawaii wildfire recovery costs still elusive

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Debris of former shops and businesses on Front Street in burn zone 11A lays strewn, Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Debris of former shops and businesses on Front Street in burn zone 11A lays strewn, Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

State finances are bleeding heavily from Maui wildfire recovery expenses, but there is still no firm idea on how bad the hemorrhage will be through June 30 or how to compensate for it. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: B. Matthew Gozun

Scroll Up