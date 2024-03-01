comscore Hawaii visitor arrivals and spending down | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii visitor arrivals and spending down

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Travelers queued up Monday at the TSA security checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Travelers queued up Monday at the TSA security checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at peak times looked like a Disneyland-like labyrinth of lines earlier this week at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: B. Matthew Gozun

Scroll Up