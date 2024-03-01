Kokua Line: Why isn’t the Ala Moana bridge built?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: What is going on with the Ala Moana bridge? I recall the state initially saying it would be done last year, and obviously that did not happen. There’s a big pillar in the median but no walkway.

Answer: The Ala Moana Boulevard Elevated Pedestrian Walkway Project fell further behind schedule and now is estimated to be completed in August, according to the state Department of Transportation. When construction began in May 2022, the DOT estimated that the pedestrian bridge over Ala Moana Boulevard would be finished by October 2023, but the completion date was later revised to February and now has been pushed back again.

Problems with the center pier that will support the bridge appear to be one source of the delay, although we could not get details by deadline. On Wednesday the DOT announced upcoming overnight lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard so that workers could pour concrete to repair the center pier and install bridge abutments to support an elevated walkway over the street. The announcement did not say what repairs were needed.

We emailed the DOT on Thursday asking why it’s taking so long to build the walkway, what’s wrong with the center pier and whether its problems caused the overall construction delay, but did not immediately hear back.

As for the upcoming lane closures, the DOT notice said a median and left lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street “will occur on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., weekly, beginning on Wednesday, March 6, and ending on Friday, March 29.”

Traffic in both directions “will be maintained” on Ala Moana Boulevard during the closure hours, the DOT said.

Full overnight closures of Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions will be scheduled “for a later date, to install bridge planks,” it said. Details will be announced when they are available.

When it’s finished, the mauka-makai oriented overpass will link to paths on either side of Ala Moana Boulevard, serving a projected 2,100 pedestrians and bicyclists daily and separating them from the roughly 40,000 motor vehicles a day that use Ala Moana Boulevard, the DOT said when construction of the elevated walkway began.

Lanikai traffic plan

Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services has posted its Draft Lanikai Transportation Management Plan at 808ne.ws/lantraf, or find the plan by following the links on the department’s home page, honolulu.gov/transportation. The 22-page plan seeks community feedback about eight proposed traffic-mitigation strategies, including expanding bus service to Lanikai, further restricting parking there and managing access to Lanikai attractions. “DTS will work with Lanikai residents to determine which of these proposals best fit and meet the needs of both the community and the visitors it serves. Ultimately, mitigating congestion within the Lanikai loop will reduce neighborhood impacts and better alleviate unpredictable congestion. During the draft comment period, residents can offer comments to dts@honolulu.gov with ‘Lanikai TMP’ in the subject line. DTS will then record comments and finalize the report, providing recommendations based on comments, availability, and capacity,” it says.

Mahalo

I just want to give a shout-out to the HECO crew that worked on my home’s sudden power outage during the evening of Feb. 21. The lead person arrived within 20 minutes of my phone call and immediately detected the problem in the main line. The men who were finishing a job in Kahuku arrived later that evening to reroute my line, and my power was restored shortly thereafter. The following day HECO workers promptly returned to replace a portion of the line on Ahuimanu Road. Kudos to HECO for the great service that oftentimes goes unnoticed in light of the larger problems of today. — Grateful Kahaluu resident

