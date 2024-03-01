comscore Man sentenced to 40 years for making child pornography | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man sentenced to 40 years for making child pornography

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
    Daniel Michael Brito

A 33-year-old Honolulu man will spend 40 years in federal prison after he was sentenced Thursday for grooming four minor girls online to make sex films, and possessing child pornography involving kids as young as 4. Read more

