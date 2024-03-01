comscore New ocean safety sector under city consideration | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New ocean safety sector under city consideration

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 22 At top, beachgoers swim out to catch waves at Sandy Beach Park.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 22

    At top, beachgoers swim out to catch waves at Sandy Beach Park.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 10 Mayor Rick Blangiardi aims to create a separate department for Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services. A personal watercraft, above, is ready to go for North Shore lifeguards at Haleiwa Alii Beach.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 10

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi aims to create a separate department for Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services. A personal watercraft, above, is ready to go for North Shore lifeguards at Haleiwa Alii Beach.

A plan to break up the city Emergency Serv­ices Department was formally announced in March 2023 during Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s 2023 State of the City address. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: B. Matthew Gozun

Scroll Up