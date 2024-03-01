comscore On the Move: B. Matthew Gozun | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: B. Matthew Gozun

  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.
  • B. Matthew Gozun

    B. Matthew Gozun

Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has hired B. Matthew Gozun as an associate, practicing in the firm’s business and commercial law, estate planning, immigration and naturalization, and real estate groups. Read more

Previous Story
Council adopts ‘monster homes’ measure

Scroll Up