On the Move: B. Matthew Gozun

Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has hired B. Matthew Gozun as an associate, practicing in the firm’s business and commercial law, estate planning, immigration and naturalization, and real estate groups. Gozun’s experience includes work as a legal intern at multinational law firm OneAsia Lawyers based in Tokyo and pro bono service for Medical-Legal Partnership for Children in Hawaii, a legal-assistance collaboration between the Richardson School of Law and Kokua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services.

