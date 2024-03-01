Hawaii News On the Move: B. Matthew Gozun Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! B. Matthew Gozun Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has hired B. Matthew Gozun as an associate, practicing in the firm’s business and commercial law, estate planning, immigration and naturalization, and real estate groups. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has hired B. Matthew Gozun as an associate, practicing in the firm’s business and commercial law, estate planning, immigration and naturalization, and real estate groups. Gozun’s experience includes work as a legal intern at multinational law firm OneAsia Lawyers based in Tokyo and pro bono service for Medical-Legal Partnership for Children in Hawaii, a legal-assistance collaboration between the Richardson School of Law and Kokua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Council adopts ‘monster homes’ measure