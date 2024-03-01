Rearview Mirror: The story of George Ariyoshi’s ‘Quiet and effective’ campaign

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Walter Dods dubbed George Ariyoshi “quiet and effective” in his 1978 run for governor. Below, First Hawaiian Bank and Bank of Hawaii both were courted as lead sponsor of Aloha Stadium’s animated scoreboard. First Hawaiian grabbed the spot.
COURTESY FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK
First Hawaiian Bank competed with Bank of Hawaii to be the lead sponsor of Aloha Stadium’s animated scoreboard.
COURTESY FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK
First Hawaiian Bank’s Walter Dods rose from advertising manager to CEO. He also managed several political campaigns, for George Ariyoshi, Daniel Inouye and Dan Akaka.
COURTESY FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK
Comedian Pat Morita was hired to make TV commercials for the bank that says yes. He came up with the Hi-Y that proved popular with the public.