comscore Regents chair vows to seek second term | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Regents chair vows to seek second term

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Alapaki Nahale-a COURTESY PHOTO University of Hawaii Board of Regents interim member and Chair Alapaki Nahale-a

    Alapaki Nahale-a

Despite being voted down by a five-member state Senate committee this week, University of Hawaii Board of Regents interim member and Chair Alapaki Nahale-a said Thursday that he has decided to continue seeking confirmation for a second term as a regent. Read more

