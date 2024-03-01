comscore Woman gets life in fatal shooting of rodeo standout | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman gets life in fatal shooting of rodeo standout

  By Leila Fujimori
  Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
A 62-year-old Naalehu woman convicted Dec. 22 of second-degree murder in the June 30, 2009, shooting death of Kaycee Smith, a 21-year-old rodeo standout, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole and an additional 20 years. Read more

