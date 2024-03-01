Sports Hawaii football sets 12-game schedule By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:32 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! UCLA, Washington State and Boise State will be the marquee opponents on the University of Hawaii football team’s 2024 schedule. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. UCLA, Washington State and Boise State will be the marquee opponents on the University of Hawaii football team’s 2024 schedule. On Thursday, UH announced the dates of this coming season’s games. The Rainbow Warriors will not use the NCAA exemption that allows them to play 13 regular-season games. The Warriors will play 12 games, opening against Delaware State on Aug. 24 at the Ching Complex on the Manoa campus. Seven of the games will be against Mountain West teams. UH usually plays eight of the 12 Mountain West teams each year. But with 10 teams leaving the Pac-12 this summer, the remaining schools — Washington State and Oregon State — have become scheduling partners with the Mountain West. Washington State replaces MWC member San Jose State on UH’s schedule. The UH-WSU game will not count toward the Mountain West standings. UCLA, which is moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, will play UH on Aug. 31. The Warriors will play Boise State for the first time since 2020. For the first time since 2007, the Warriors will play two FCS teams. Only one win against Delaware State or Northern Iowa can count toward the bowl-eligibility minimum of a .500 record. UH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Aug. 24: Delaware State Aug. 31: UCLA Sept. 14: At Sam Houston Sept. 21: Northern Iowa Oct. 5: At San Diego State Oct. 12: Boise State Oct. 19: At Washington State Oct. 26: Nevada Nov. 2: At Fresno State Nov. 9: UNLV Nov. 16: At Utah State Nov. 30: New Mexico Previous Story Olivia Davies is proud to end her Wahine career on the court Next Story Scoreboard – March 1, 2024