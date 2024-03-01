Hill keeps Hawaii rotation the same vs. Holy Cross

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the Hawaii baseball team, it will be business as usual for a four-game series against Holy Cross at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Rich Hill said Harrison Bodendorf will make his third consecutive series-opening start tonight. Randy Abshier is scheduled for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game.

“Same rotation: Bodendorf, Abshier and TBA,” mused Hill, who also conceded that freshman Isaiah Magdaleno is expected to start in Sunday’s matinee.

“I guess I could name him as a third starter,” Hill said of Magdaleno, who allowed a run in four innings against Ole Miss. “Magdaleno is a hybrid guy, too. You’d love to keep him for that Sunday start because he’s very durable and holds his velocity. But if we need him to win a game in Game 1 or 2, he would be available.”

Hill said freshman Itsuki Takemoto, a two-way player from Japan, also can fill several pitching roles.

“He can close,” Hill said, “he can start. He can be a non-traditional closer where he can go between three and five innings to end the game. He likes to throw a lot. He’ll be available.”

This season, Hill received a waiver that allows the ’Bows to play more than one game against a Division II team. Hill is using the exemption to play Hawaii Hilo, Hawaii Pacific and Chaminade in mid-week games.

On Wednesday, the ’Bows traveled to Hawaii island to play UH Hilo at Wong Stadium. Unlike Hill’s first two seasons as UH coach, the ’Bows will not go to the mainland ahead of Big West play. It was 1-all through five innings before the ’Bows broke away for a 15-2 victory.

“What we went into there was just a different environment,” Hill said. “It’s very tough to go on the road and play in front of 3,000 fans that are rooting for the other team. It’s get on an airplane, get to the hotel, relax and get to the ballpark. It was great. It was excellent for our guys to get the feel of travel. To be in an environment where it’s a tied score in the fifth inning, you can feel it a little bit. I think it helps us get into a better rhythm for the weekend. It’s all positive stuff.”

Hill said every healthy UH pitcher is available for this series, which runs through Monday night. That includes Alex Giroux, who pitched two innings against Hilo. Giroux has relieved Bodendorf in the two Friday games.

Freshman infielder Elijah Ickes has impressed in the first eight games, hitting a team-high .375. Ben Zeigler-Namoa has drawn 13 walks in 40 plate appearances. Last season, his first with the ’Bows, Zeigler-Namoa averaged a walk every 6.2 plate appearances.

“He just has a great eye at the plate,” Hill said. “Great strike-zone discipline. He works on that with Coach (Dave) Nakama.”

Holy Cross is 2-4, but it defeated then-No. 24 Kansas State 13-10 in 10 innings.

“They’re one of those New England teams that has a bunch of tough kids on their roster,” Hill said. “They’re very well coached. In my time in the Cape Cod League, I became familiar with the Northeast ball players. They don’t back down. I don’t care what environment they’re in. Those guys come to play. They had a win against a ranked opponent on the road. We have a lot of respect for them.”

NCAA BASEBALL

At Les Murakami Stadium

HOLY CROSS (2-4) VS. HAWAII (4-4)

>> When: 6:35 p.m. today, Saturday, Monday; 1:05 p.m.

Sunday

>> TV: Spectrum Sports tonight and

Monday

>> Radio: 1500-AM tonight; 1420-AM Saturday through Monday