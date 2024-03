Scoreboard – March 1, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Holy Cross vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at

Central Oahu Regional Park.

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at

Central Oahu Regional Park.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Spring Fling Tournament,

Tennessee State vs. Portland State, 11 a.m.; Tennessee State vs. Loyola Marymount, 1:30 p.m..; Portland State vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m.; Loyola Marymount vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Dominican vs.

Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

TENNIS

Big West men: UC Davis vs. Hawaii,

1 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

College women: Michigan vs. Hawaii,

3:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

ILH boys: Le Jardin at Kamehameha,

4 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific,

4:15 p.m.; Punahou II at Punahou I,

4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Qualifying meet, 3:30 p.m. at Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Sacred Heart vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH: Boys Varsity II, Le Jardin at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at

Punahou, 5 p.m. Varsity II, Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Holy Cross vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at

Central Oahu Regional Park.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Riverside vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium.

SOFTBALL

College: Spring Fling Tournament, No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 10 a.m.; No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed, 12:30 p.m.; No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed loser vs. No. 4 seed/No. 1 seed loser, 3 p.m.; No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed

winner vs. No. 4 seed/No. 1 seed winner, 5:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine

Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle; Kaiser vs.

Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field; Kaimuki vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground field. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Kapolei; Mililani vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field; Pearl City at Waianae. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Radford at Waialua;

Farrington at Aiea; Kailua at Kalaheo at Aikahi Park field; McKinley at Waipahu. Games start at 10 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Qualifying meets, 2 p.m. at Kaiser, Radford and Pearl City.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,

11 a.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,

10 a.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.

OIA girls: At Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park: Leilehua vs. Kahuku, 10 a.m.; Moanalua vs. Kapolei, 11:05 a.m.; Leilehua vs. Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu), 12:10 p.m. At Kaimuki: Kaiser vs. Kailua, 10 a.m.; Roosevelt vs. Mililani, 11:05 a.m.; Kalani vs. Kalaheo, 12:10 p.m.

TENNIS

BIG WEST WOMEN

At UH Tennis Courts

Thursday

Hawaii 4, Cal State Fullerton 3

Singles

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Josie Usereau (CSF)

6-4, 6-1

Nelly Knezkova (UH) vs. Sein Myoung (CSF)

7-5, 6-4

Nikola Homolkova (UH) vs. Natalie Duffy

(CSF) 6-4, 6-4

Seha Yu (CSF) def. Sheena Masuda (UH)

6-2, 6-2

Hannah Galindo (UH) def. Kaytlin Taylor

(CSF) 6-1, 6-2

Mariia Nikitash (CSF) def. Anna Kern (UH)

6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Vilcek/Homolkova (UH) def. Usereau/

Myoung (CSF) 6-1

Duffy/Taylor (CSF) def. Kern/Masuda (UH)

7-6 (4)

Yu/Milena Gevorgyan (CSF) def. Knezkova/

Hannah (UH) 6-2

WATER POLO

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha 11, ‘Iolani 1. Goal

scorers—KS: Kaileilani Harvey 3, Leinaala Wong 3, Ava Gurney 2, Tea Brandon 2, Makamae Pascua-Mitchell. Iol: Alexi

Sueoka.



Girls Varsity II

Le Jardin 9, Punahou 3. Goal scorers—LeJ: Ha’aipo Kanoa-Wong 5, Siena Settle 2, Norah Dodson, Abby Ward. Pun: Fiona Ress, Paige Huang Lauren Teruya.

Kamehameha 9, ‘Iolani 2. Goal scorers—

KS: Kalea Pascua 2, Elise Kamanu 2, Kili Kayana, Olivia Hirayama, Kaialaea Tanner, Maya Meza, NA. Iol: Sophia Owen, Ellie Horita.

BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

Baldwin Preseason Tournament

Thursday

‘Iolani 12, Lahainaluna 2, 5 inn.

King Kekaulike 5, Moanalua 4

MLB CALENDAR

March 2-11 — Period for renewing

contracts of unsigned players on 40-man

rosters.

March 20-21 — Los Angeles Dodgers vs.

San Diego in Seoul, South Korea.

March 28 — Opening day for all other

teams, active rosters reduced to 26

players.

July 13 — Futures Game, Arlington, Texas.

July 14-16 — Amateur draft, Arlington,

Texas.

July 15 — Home Run Derby, Arlington,

Texas.

July 16 — All-Star Game, Arlington, Texas.