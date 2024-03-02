Letter: Age is just a number for selfless U.S. presidents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m a little older than Joe Biden and I understand what aging can do to you physically. However, aging with physical limitations has little to do with one’s honesty, integrity and compassion.

When confronted with complex decisions on behalf of the American people, I want someone who is selfless. I do not want someone making those decisions who may be a little younger than Biden, but is self-centered, dishonest, ill-informed and insecure.

Dan Anderson

Kaimuki

