Letter: Big companies should do more to help homeless

I’m a retired person who has been visiting your beautiful islands almost annually for the past 30 years and I’ve always been surprised by the many homeless people I see here. There are so many who are not being helped, even though the Hawaii community is often boasting that it’s working hard to help them.

There are many big companies that are obviously making a profit from the tourists who flock here. They should be required to contribute to help fund solutions to Hawaii’s homeless problem.

I was impressed to see that CVS is helping to build new affordable housing developments in Kapolei and Lahaina (“CVS Health invests nearly $35 million,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 22). More corporations need to step up their efforts, as the homeless really need assistance. We try to help people when we visit, but there’s only so much a person like myself can do on a limited income.

Timothy Clark

Waunakee, Wis.

