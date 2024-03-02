comscore Letter: Fire, ambulance drivers must resist the siren call | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Fire, ambulance drivers must resist the siren call

  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.

Senate Bill 346 was passed into law last April, permitting emergency vehicle drivers to use discretion as to when they deploy sirens. Has anybody noticed a reduction in siren usage? Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Location found for Lahaina debris burial

Scroll Up