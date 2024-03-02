Letter: Fire, ambulance drivers must resist the siren call

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Senate Bill 346 was passed into law last April, permitting emergency vehicle drivers to use discretion as to when they deploy sirens. Has anybody noticed a reduction in siren usage? Read more

Fire and ambulance still blast their sirens at 3 a.m. with no traffic around, waking hundreds of residents. Even if a dispatch is four blocks away — sirens.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Managing Director Michael Formby, EMS Director Dr. James Ireland and Fire Chief Sheldon Hao know that sirens don’t significantly help expedite dispatches and don’t improve patient outcomes. Research also shows our roads are more dangerous when sirens are deployed.

Officials seem powerless to reduce the sirens in Honolulu, and our quality of life is suffering because of it.

Curtis Miller

Waikiki

