Hawaii baseball puts everything together to blow out Holy Cross

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Under the Friday night lights, the Hawaii baseball team surged to a 12-1 rout of Holy Cross at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Under the Friday night lights, the Hawaii baseball team surged to a 12-1 rout of Holy Cross at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 1,291 saw the Rainbow Warriors win their second in a row by a combined 27-3.

In his third consecutive series-opening start, left-hander Harrison Bodendorf spaced three hits while striking out four in four scoreless innings. Alex Giroux, who was credited with the victory, and Tyler Dyball pitched two hitless innings apiece. Brayden Marx surrendered the lone Holy Cross run but delivered the game-ending strikeout with the bases loaded.

The ’Bows amassed 14 hits, with shortstop Jordan Donahue producing three of them. Among Donahue’s three was a solo homer, his first in 317 at-bats as a ’Bow, to lead off the UH sixth.

“That was the first one,” said Donahue, whose last home run came as a Damien Memorial High junior in 2017. “It was pretty exciting. I wasn’t trying to do too much with that pitch but drive it up the middle. It felt good. … I think it was a changeup. I saw it up and put a good swing on it.”

Donahue, whose approach is to make contact, admitted to “running hard out of the box. I didn’t know I got it. It was a blackout moment. It was my first one in college. It was a pretty cool moment.”

The ’Bows did not miss a beat two days after defeating Hawaii Hilo 15-2 at Wong Stadium. They took a 1-0 lead on Matthew Miura’s RBI single in the second inning, then scored four — two of them unearned —in the third.

St. John’s transfer Austin Machado’s RBI double sparked a two-run fifth.

Donahue’s drive over the fence in right-center opened a two-run sixth.

“I’ve seen him do that,” UH coach Rich Hill said of Donahue’s power in batting practice and scrimmages. “You should see him in the weight room. He’s a strong kid. When he’s on time, he can do that in just about any ballpark.”

When told Donahue does not have a home-run trot, Hill said, “but he’s got a big smile coming around second base, didn’t he?”

Donahue added a run-scoring single in the seventh.

Bodendorf, a sophomore, had his best outing since moving from swing pitcher to Friday night starter. He worked out of situations in which the Crusaders had runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings.

“I felt pretty good,” Bodendorf said. “Just thinking I was getting a little too fine, nit-picking a little too much. Overall, it was pretty good.”

Bodendorf said he relied heavily on a changeup and slider. “A lot more sliders to righties than normal, which was good,” he said. “It kind of kept them off changeups more.”

Bodendorf also is feeling more comfortable with the series-opening role.

“Luckily I get to sleep in (on Fridays),” he said. “I don’t have class until 10:30. I get to sleep in until 9:30, which is nice. And then I get good food in before class. I have two classes. I go to class, come home, eat, kind of relax a little bit, and get to the park.”

Giroux, who also pitched two innings against Hilo, threw an economical 20 pitches — 14 for strikes — and is available to pitch again in the remaining three games of the series.

Hill decided against bringing back Dyball for a third inning.

“At this point of the season, we want to get a look at everybody,” Hill said. “I think Brayden Marx has a special arm. That’s an Area Code (Baseball) guy, and a highly touted prospect out of Utah. We want to get him as much experience as we can, and it was the right time.”