Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii splits pair in softball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.

The Rainbow Wahine softball team opened play at the Spring Fling Tournament with a split, defeating Portland State 6-5 before losing to Loyola Marymount 4-2 on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

