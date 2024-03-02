Hawaii splits pair in softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine softball team opened play at the Spring Fling Tournament with a split, defeating Portland State 6-5 before losing to Loyola Marymount 4-2 on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

In the first game against Portland State (3-12), Hawaii traded runs with the Vikings through the first four innings. After the Vikings scored two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game, Hawaii pinch runner Cierra Yamamoto worked her way to third before Kaena Keliinoi came to the plate with two outs. Keliinoi reached on a fielding error by the Portland State shortstop, allowing Yamamoto to race home for the go-ahead run. Millie Fidge wrapped it up for the ’Bows, striking out two of three hitters to complete her fourth inning of relief to earn the win.

In their second game, the Rainbow Wahine (3-10) and the Lions (8-10) each hit two-run homers in the second. But after the second inning, LMU pitcher Savannah Hooks would hold Hawaii without a hit the rest of the game, earning the win. LMU picked up the go-ahead run in the third inning off an RBI single, and added an insurance run later in the fifth.