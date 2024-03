Scoreboard – March 2, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL College: Holy Cross vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. (check start times)

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium.

SOFTBALL

College: Spring Fling Tournament, No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 10 a.m.; No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed, 12:30 p.m.; No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed loser vs. No. 4 seed/No. 1 seed loser, 3 p.m.; No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed winner vs. No. 4 seed/No. 1 seed winner, 5:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle; Kaiser vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field; Kaimuki vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground field. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Kapolei; Mililani vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field; Pearl City at Waianae. Games start at 10 a.m. OIA Division II: Radford at Waialua; Farrington at Aiea; Kailua at Kalaheo at Aikahi Park field; McKinley at Waipahu. Games start at 10 a.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 11 a.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 10 a.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.

OIA girls: At Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park: Leilehua vs. Kahuku, 10 a.m.; Moanalua vs. Kapolei, 11:05 a.m.; Leilehua vs. Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/ Waialua/Waipahu), 12:10 p.m. At Kaimuki: Kaiser vs. Kailua, 10 a.m.; Roosevelt vs. Mililani, 11:05 a.m.; Kalani vs. Kalaheo, 12:10 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL College: Holy Cross vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park field.

TENNIS

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Sacred Heart vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH GIRLS

Varsity I

Punahou 8, Kamehameha 6

Goal Scorers—KS: Leinaala Wong 3, Ava Gurney 2, Laikuakamahina Wong. PUN: Synnove Robinson 3, Ava Aguilera 3, Keilani Stewart, Jayden Ching.

Varsity II

Goal Scorers—KS: Kailua Tanner 2, Kayana Tanaka 2, Olivia Hirayama, Kalea Pascua, Elsie Kamanu. PUN: Izzy Lee 2, Dominique Garcia, Anolani Leafchild, Heikura Leong

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

UC Davis 4, Hawaii 0

Singles

1. Constantinos Djakouris (UCD) vs. Quinn Snyder (UH), 6-2, 1-3, unfinished

2. Ryan Torres (UCD) def. Andy Hernandez (UH), 6-2, 6-2

3. Antreas Djakouris (UCD) vs. Guillaume Tattevin (UH), 6-4, 0-2 unfinished

4. Sam De Vries (UCD) vs. Karl Collins (UH), 6-4, 4-0 unfinished

5. Max Fardanesh (UCD) def. Sohta Urano (UH), 6 -1, 6-1

6. Lucas Bollinger (UCD) def. Blue Cockle (UH), 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

1. Fardanesh/Bollinger (UCD) vs. Snyder/ Hernandez (UH), 4-4 unfinished

2. Torres/Ivan Savkin (UCD) def. Collins/Tattevin (UH), 6-1

3. Eduardo Gonzalez/De Vries (UCD) def. Urano/Andrew Somerville (UH), 6-3

COLLEGE WOMEN

#3 Michigan 4, Hawaii 1

Singles

1. #5 Kari Miller (UM) def. Ana Vilcek (UH), 7-5, 6-0

2. Nelly Knezkova (UH) vs. #18 Julia Fliegner (UM), 6-3, 1-6, 4-0 unfinished

3. Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. #46 Gala Mesochoritou (UM), 6-3, 6-3

4. Hannah Galindo (UH) vs. #107 Jaedan Brown (UM), 3-6, 5-3 unfinished

5. #111 Piper Charney (UM) def. Sheena Masuda (UH), 6-1, 6-3

6. Reese Miller (UM) def. Anna Kern (UH) , 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Ana Vilcek/Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Kari Miller/Anna Ross (UM), 6-1

2. Piper Charney/Reese Miller (UM) def. Sheena Masuda/ Nelly Knezkova (UH), 6-0

3. Gala Mesochoritou/Jaedan Brown (UM) def. Anna Kerna/Hannah Galindo (UH), 6-2