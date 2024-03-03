Editorial | Letters Letter: No tax cuts for rich if education suffers Today Updated 12:52 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! How can the Legislature threaten to cut our public education budget because of a lack of tax revenue, while House Speaker Scott Saiki and House Finance Committee Chair Kyle Yamashita just got their two bills passed through committee? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. How can the Legislature threaten to cut our public education budget because of a lack of tax revenue, while House Speaker Scott Saiki and House Finance Committee Chair Kyle Yamashita just got their two bills passed through committee? House Bill 2652 and HB 2653 would give Hawaii’s wealthiest heirs huge tax cuts and additional loopholes to avoid estate taxes on inheritances above $5.5 million. Committee members ignored opposing testimony revealing that most successful business owners invest in life insurance policies explicitly to cover the tax burden that attaches to their estates after their passing. This tax break would just equate to extra spending money for the super rich. No one disputes the fact that Hawaii has a regressive tax system. Our lowest-income households pay a larger percentage of their income in taxes than the wealthiest households — even with the current estate tax in place. Kim Coco Iwamoto Kakaako EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Fire, ambulance drivers must resist the siren call