Coast Guard navigates bureaucracy in fight against illegal fishing

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fijian law enforcement officials and U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the CGC Harriet Lane conduct an inspection of a Chinese-operated fishing vessel.
Crew members of CGC Harriet Lane and Fijian law enforcement officials aboard as “ship riders” gather on the Lane’s bridge for a mission briefing as they prepare to board a Chinese-operated fishing vessel in Fijian waters.
U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the CGC Harriet Lane and Samoan authrorities conduct an inspection of a Chinese-operated fishing vessel that was in Samoan waters.
Cpl. Jack Dennison, a Mandarin-linguist in the U.S. Marines, acts as an interpreter for a member of the Samoa Police Force during a boarding of a Chinese-operated fishing vessel by Samoan authorities and the U.S. Coast Guard. Language barriers and a shortage of interpreters have made investigating fishery violations at sea a challenge.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Dylan Rourke unloads and does a safety check on his weapon after returning to the Harriet Lane from a fishery boarding in Samoan waters.
Samoan law enforcement officials and U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the CGC Harriet Lane return to the ship after an inspection of a Chinese-operated fishing vessel that was in Samoan waters.
Crew members aboard a Chinese-flagged longliner fishing in Fijian waters throw out a line with bait as Fijian law enforcement officials and U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the CGC Harriet Lane board the ship to look for potential violations.
Fijian law enforcement officials and U.S. Coast Guardsmen conduct an inspection aboard a Chinese-operated fishing vessel.