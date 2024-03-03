Honolulu Festival’s return builds bonds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Dancers with Chinagu Eisa performed Thursday during a news conference announcing the return of the Honolulu Festival in Waikiki. The festival, which kicks off Friday, is a cultural exchange event celebrating Japan and the Pacific Rim.
About 2,000 visitors are expected to travel from Japan for this weekend’s festivities. Although this is not a return to its pre- pandemic level of Japanese visitors, it is double the attendance of last year — a sign that the recovery is ongoing. Yume Le, of Chinagu Eisa, performed Thursday in Waikiki.
Dancers with Chinagu Eisa, including Yume Le, left, and Seila Davenport, performed Thursday during a news conference announcing the return of the Honolulu Festival in Waikiki.
Todd Kobashigawa, of Chinagu Eisa, also performed Thursday.