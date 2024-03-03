Honolulu Festival’s return builds bonds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Visitors from Japan are expected to double for this year’s Honolulu Festival, a cultural exchange celebrating Japan and the Pacific Rim that kicks off Friday and runs through March 10.

The festival, now in its 28th year, showcases the cultures of the Pacific Rim and always has been popular with visitors from Japan, who appreciate that the festival’s major significance is its ability to perpetuate the strong cultural ties between the Pacific Rim and Hawaii. This year’s theme, “Walk Together with Aloha, Pass the Baton to a Sustainable and Peaceful Future,” reflects the quest for Pacific harmony as well as the importance of forging connections, often through travel.

“The Honolulu Festival is founded on the belief that the exchange of global ideas through the activities of the festival can lead to a better understanding of the world and contribute to a better and sustainable future of Hawaii for generations to come,” said Honolulu Festival Foundation President Ted Kubo.

Kubo, who also serves as president and CEO of JTB Hawaii Inc., said at least 150,000 attendees, including local residents, are anticipated to attend the festival, which is expected to bring 2,000 visitors from Japan — about two-thirds of Japan’s normal festival attendance.

That is not a return to its pre-pandemic level of Japanese visitors; however, Hawai‘i Tourism Japan Managing Director Eric Takahata said the Honolulu Festival’s improvement in attendance as well as the resurgence in participants from Japan during the Honolulu Marathon are positive signs.

“We use two gauges to tell us how Japan is doing: The Honolulu Marathon and the Honolulu Festival. The marathon attracted 9,500 runners from Japan in 2023, which was more than triple the count in 2022,” Takahata said. “The Honolulu Festival attendance gives us another great indication that the market is recovering — albeit not as quickly as we would want. But it is trending positively in the right direction.”

Daniel Naho‘opi‘i, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority interim president and CEO and chief administrative officer, said the rise in participants from Japan for the Honolulu Marathon “was a clear indication that Japanese visitors are ready to travel.”

Naho‘opi‘i said additionally the U.S. and Japan have signed a memorandum of understanding to increase relations and visitations between the two countries.

“This is the year of Japan travel,” Naho‘opi‘i said, adding that HTA helped support the festival with a $25,000 community enrichment program award and in-kind support.

HTA Board Chairperson Mufi Hannemann said those efforts build on the Hawaii- Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit held last year in Honolulu. Additionally, he said Gov. Josh Green plans to visit Japan soon to continue those talks and Hawaii island Mayor Mitch Roth is planning to make a sister- city visit.

Japan historically has been Hawaii’s top international tourism market and in 2019 brought more than 1.5 million visitors to Hawaii. The pandemic decimated the market, and last year only 572,979 visitors from Japan came to Hawaii. Visitor arrivals from Japan to Hawaii in January improved nearly 64% the same month in 2023, according to preliminary statistics released Thursday by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. However, they are still down more than 56% from the pre-pandemic 2019 level.

Kubo said tourism from Japan to Hawaii continues to be challenged by unfavorable exchange rates, inflation and fuel surcharges, which together have increased the cost of a Hawaii vacation by more than 50% from pre-pandemic times.

He said JTB is trying to spur tourism by adding additional value to its packages, but Hawaii faces stiff competition from other destinations, especially Korea, which is closer, less expensive and has a fan base because of K-drama shows.

Kubo said Hawaii remains a popular destination in Japan, but there are fewer eyes on it since visa-waiver programs for film crews were suspended during the pandemic and haven’t restarted.

But he said he is optimistic about the launch of Hawai‘i Tourism Japan’s newest campaign “It’s Got To Be Hawaii,” which he said resonates better with Japanese travelers than “Malama (take care of ) Hawaii.”

“People from Japan, sometimes they take things very honestly and seriously so that when Hawaii said ‘malama’ too much they might begin to think maybe it’s not the right time to go,” Kubo said.

Hannemann said the pivot in campaigns reflects that “when it comes to malama, Japan is our No. 1 market.”

While tourism is a festival benefit, Kubo said that more importantly it supports cultural exchanges, which builds friendships.

A new sister event debuting at the festival’s Hawai‘i Convention Center location is the Japan Food Festival in Hawaii. Organized by the Japan External Trade Organization, the food festival will feature tastings of high-grade sushi and sashimi, a tuna dismantling demonstration and musubi-making workshops.

Kubo said another highlight is the return of Akita Kanto. Akita, a prefecture in northern Japan, is known for its pole lantern festival, which is thought to date back to the 17th century and is held to pray for a good harvest.

Kubo said they are known for balancing kanto (long bamboo poles) with many paper lanterns.

“They didn’t come to the festival last year, although they wanted to. They are coming this year, and it will add a spectacular festival feel to the parade,” he said.

Kubo said a more poignant aspect to this year’s festival are two events that support Maui after the deadly Aug. 8 wildfires. He said historically, students from Lahainaluna High School in West Maui have helped the Daijayama Dragon, a float measuring 20 feet tall and 33 feet long, march at the Grand Parade.

“The festival is supporting Lahainaluna students to come back as one of the ways that we show support for Maui,” he said.

Kubo said the festival also held a contest for Maui high school students to design a Maui Mikoshi, a pole with a miniature portable shrine.

He said Baldwin High School won the event, which comes with the privilege of marching in the parade. He said to show additional support to Maui, the festival named a runner- up this year, which was King Kekaulike High School, and also invited them to the festival.

“Baldwin High School invited King Kekaulike High School to come out and march down together,” he said.

Kubo said in the aftermath of the Maui fire, there was an outpouring of messages and support from Japan, which included donations to the Maui Strong fund.

HONOLULU FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Cultural performances, art and exhibits are on tap for the Honolulu Festival, which begins Friday with educational school tours and a Friendship Gala, and continues through March 10.

>> Cultural Performances and Exhibits: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 10. Performances take place at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, Ala Moana Center and Waikiki Beach Walk.

>> Maui Mikoshi Unveiling: 11 a.m. at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Exhibits on March 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; March 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

>> Bon dances: March 9, noon to 12:15 p.m. and 2:20 to 2:35 p.m.; March 10, 12:20 to 12:35 p.m., at the Hawai‘i Convention Center

>> Honolulu Rainbow Ekiden: 8 a.m. March 10. A sister event of the Honolulu Festival, the relay race is for teams of 3 to 5 runners starting at Kapiolani Park. A 5K Fun Run & Walk is open to individuals and there will be a 1.6K ‘Oli ‘Oli Kid’s Challenge for children, ages 6 to 12. For more information, visit rainbowekiden.com.

>> Japanese Film Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 10. Free admission. Check Honolulufestival.com for information about films and showings.

>> Japan Food Festival in Hawaii: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 10. New festival event, organized by the Japan External Trade Organization, features tastings of high-grade sushi and sashimi, tuna dismantling demonstrations and musubi-making workshops.

>> Sake & Food Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 10. Sake cultural exhibition and sampling event for adults 21 and over.

>> Waikiki Grand Parade: 4:30 p.m. March 10, Kalakaua Avenue.