comscore Honolulu Festival’s return builds bonds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Festival’s return builds bonds

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dancers with Chinagu Eisa performed Thursday during a news conference announcing the return of the Honolulu Festival in Waikiki. The festival, which kicks off Friday, is a cultural exchange event celebrating Japan and the Pacific Rim.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dancers with Chinagu Eisa performed Thursday during a news conference announcing the return of the Honolulu Festival in Waikiki. The festival, which kicks off Friday, is a cultural exchange event celebrating Japan and the Pacific Rim.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM About 2,000 visitors are expected to travel from Japan for this weekend’s festivities. Although this is not a return to its pre- pandemic level of Japanese visitors, it is double the attendance of last year — a sign that the recovery is ongoing. Yume Le, of Chinagu Eisa, performed Thursday in Waikiki.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    About 2,000 visitors are expected to travel from Japan for this weekend’s festivities. Although this is not a return to its pre- pandemic level of Japanese visitors, it is double the attendance of last year — a sign that the recovery is ongoing. Yume Le, of Chinagu Eisa, performed Thursday in Waikiki.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dancers with Chinagu Eisa, including Yume Le, left, and Seila Davenport, performed Thursday during a news conference announcing the return of the Honolulu Festival in Waikiki.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dancers with Chinagu Eisa, including Yume Le, left, and Seila Davenport, performed Thursday during a news conference announcing the return of the Honolulu Festival in Waikiki.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Todd Kobashigawa, of Chinagu Eisa, also performed Thursday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Todd Kobashigawa, of Chinagu Eisa, also performed Thursday.

Visitors from Japan are expected to double for this year’s Honolulu Festival, a cultural exchange celebrating Japan and the Pacific Rim that kicks off Friday and runs through March 10. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 18-29, 2023

Scroll Up