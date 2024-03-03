Mapunapuna drainage work planned for March and April

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Drainage system cleaning and inspection work by the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction will begin along Mapunapuna Street this week.

The work, which is expected to finish around April 30, will be done between Awaawaloa and Kilihau streets from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists are advised that construction crews and equipment will use street parking spots in the work area.

Motorists and pedestrians should expect delays around the project area and should allow for extra travel time during the project’s work hours. Any questions and comments can be directed to the Department of Design and Construction by phone at 808-768-8480.