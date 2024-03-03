Hawaii News Mapunapuna drainage work planned for March and April By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:51 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Drainage system cleaning and inspection work by the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction will begin along Mapunapuna Street this week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Drainage system cleaning and inspection work by the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction will begin along Mapunapuna Street this week. The work, which is expected to finish around April 30, will be done between Awaawaloa and Kilihau streets from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists are advised that construction crews and equipment will use street parking spots in the work area. Motorists and pedestrians should expect delays around the project area and should allow for extra travel time during the project’s work hours. Any questions and comments can be directed to the Department of Design and Construction by phone at 808-768-8480. Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 18-29, 2023